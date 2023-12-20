Bench trial begins for man charged with aggravated battery following New Year’s Eve incident in Forreston

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – Testimony began Tuesday in the bench trial for a Byron man charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, stemming from a 2022 New Year’s Eve incident in downtown Forreston which two witnesses characterized as “chaotic”.

Jeremy G. Jones, 42, is accused of hitting a Forreston man with his car and then stabbing the man’s girlfriend as he left the scene during a Dec. 31, 2022, incident in the 200 block of state Route 26.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges in January and later this year waived his right to a jury trial, asking instead to be tried in front of Judge John Redington.

On Monday, Travis Cox, 29, of Forreston, testified that Jones’ struck him with his car after the truck he and his friends were riding in was tailgated before reaching Forreston.

Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten, Cox said he and four friends, including his girlfriend Ashley Thomas, 28, also of Forreston, were celebrating on New Year’s Eve and had been drinking at bars in Mt. Morris and Polo, before heading to Josh’s Saloon in Forreston for the rest of the evening.

He said Thomas was driving his Ford F150 because she was the designated driver for the evening.

“We noticed a vehicle tailgating us,” said Cox. “We were being very closely followed…about 4 feet from the tailgate. Ashley tapped the brakes trying to get them to back off.”

Cox said the car continued to tailgate and after the truck parked in a lot north of Josh’s Saloon he walked toward the car that was now stopped near the intersection of state Route 72 and state Route 26.

“He accelerated quickly in my direction. I was struck by the vehicle in my knee and shin areas,” Cox said. “I was thrown backwards and I smacked my head.”

Cox said the car then backed up and started to head east on state Route 72 when Thomas ran toward it and reached into the car from the driver’s window in an attempt to stop it from leaving.

“She was stuck in the window,” Cox said referring to Thomas. “She had her left arm and shoulder in and the rest of her body was being pulled along.”

Cox said Thomas was released from the car about one block from the intersection and the car continued on east on state Route 72.

Under cross examination by Jones’ attorney, William Gibbs, Cox denied making an obscene gesture from the truck’s window while Jones was following the truck before reaching Forreston.

“You weren’t leaning out the window yelling? You also gave him the finger, didn’t you?,” asked Gibbs.

“I do not recall,” replied Cox.

Gibbs asked Cox if he was angry and yelling when he “ran” from the parking lot toward Jones’ car.

“I stopped and started to back pedal when I saw him coming toward me,” responded Cox.

“Didn’t you tell police after the incident that you didn’t really know what happened?,” asked Gibbs.

“Sounds right,” said Cox, claiming he had suffered a concussion and could not identify Jones as the driver of the car. “I didn’t lose consciousness, but I did hit my head.”

Cox said he had bruises on both shins from the collision and ended up spending two hours at the emergency room at FHN hospital in Freeport, where he was taken by a family member after being examined by Forreston EMS.

Thomas, 28, testified Jones was tailgating the truck and denied anyone was yelling at the car as it was heading along the highway.

She said Cox exited the truck from the parking lot and walked toward the car. “At first the car was just sitting there. Then it accelerated into the parking lot toward Travis and it hit his shins. He fell backwards,” she said.

Thomas said the car then backed up and stopped again on the highway when she ran toward it. “I wasn’t sure what the car was going to do next,” Thomas said. “I reached into the driver’s window with one arm to try and grab the keys.”

She said she was unable to shut the car off and her body became “caught” as the car accelerated down state Route 72. “I felt a sharp pain in my shoulder. When I got off and I walked back to the parking lot,” she said. “I felt the driver striking me. It happened while I was in the vehicle.”

Thomas said her friends noticed she was bleeding through her long-sleeved T-shirt and sweatshirt. Forreston EMS treated the wound and she said she learned she had been stabbed after being taken to the hospital with Cox.

“When police asked you if you could identify the driver you said you could not?,” asked Gibbs.

“Correct,” replied Thomas.

Two customers who were standing outside the bar testified they had heard a commotion along the street and in the parking lot that night.

“I heard a lot of commotion…tires squealing, people yelling,” said Melissa Truckenmiller adding that she saw a female “running and screaming” while chasing “after a car”.

Under cross examination, Truckenmiller admitted she was intoxicated and didn’t see Thomas hanging out the window.

Kara Wagand, 31, said she could not see into the parking lot from where she was standing, but heard a car leaving the parking lot and ran to the lot to see what had happened. “Chaos mostly,” she replied when asked by Leisten what she saw.

Adam Brown, 38, said he was with Cox and Thomas that night and said Cox and the driver of the car were yelling at each other. He said he didn’t see the car hit Cox, but heard Cox yelling “he hit me, he hit me”.

“Ashley ran up to the car and got dragged around the corner,” Brown said. He said when Thomas got back to the parking lot after the car left, he could see her sweatshirt was “covered” with blood.

Ogle County Patrol Deputy Matthew Gendusa said he responded to the altercation at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022 after being dispatched for “one person stabbed and another hit by a vehicle”.

Gendusa said when he questioned Cox and Thomas after the incident, Cox appeared to have been drinking, but he did not see any signs of intoxication for Thomas. “He was highly intoxicated,” said Gendusa, referring to Cox.

Sgt. Michael Halfman testified he stopped Jones’ sedan on Route 72, about 10 miles east of Forreston, after being called to assist with the incident. He said he identified the car from a partial license plate number Gendusa had provided. Gendusa said he had clocked the car at 65 mph, heading east on Route 72 as he was headed west to Forreston.

Halfman said Jones immediately pulled over and cooperated with his requests to shut off the vehicle, toss his keys out the window and exit the vehicle.

Halfman said he noticed Jones’ belt buckle was large and asked him if it had a knife in it. He said Jones told him it did. Halfman said he told Jones a woman had been stabbed in Forreston and he was currently a suspect.

Halfman said he bagged the knife and belt as evidence and transported Jones to the Ogle County Correctional Center in Oregon.

The defense’s first witness, Jordan Green, 37, said she was with Cox and Thomas the night of the incident. She said she saw Cox consuming mixed drinks and taking shots before the incident.

Under direct examination, Cox said he did not remember the “exact exchange” of words and denied drinking hard liquor prior to the incident, telling the court that he only had consumed beers at the two bars.

Green said she thought the car was not following the truck that closely – maybe one-half to one car length. “I only looked once or twice,” she said noting she was riding in the back seat. “Travis leaned out the window and flipped him off.”

She testified that Cox walked “briskly” to Jones’ car after the truck was parked yelling that he would “beat” Jones while using expletives. “He was angry,” she said referring to Cox.

Green said she heard Cox say he had been hit and also saw Thomas hanging from car. She said she saw a puncture wound on Thomas when she walked back to the parking lot and removed the blood-stained sweatshirt.

“Is it fair to say the incident was chaotic?”, asked Leisten under cross examination.

“Yes,” said Green, adding that she did not stay at the scene or speak to police the night of the incident and spoke with deputies only after Jones had been charged.

The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a January preliminary hearing, Gibbs said Jones was defending himself from “people who jumped out of their car” and started screaming at him, and that “there was a woman hanging on to his car trying to attack him.”

Jones initially was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, but those charges were revised after the state’s attorney’s office reviewed reports and spoke with law enforcement.

Prosecutors also dismissed a felony charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Jones remains free on $50,000 bond.