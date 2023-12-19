Judge denies Oregon man’s argument that he should be released from jail to help his ill grandfather

OREGON – An Ogle County judge rejected an Oregon’s man request Monday that he be released from jail in order to serve as a caregiver for his ailing grandfather while his case for possessing images of child sexual abuse proceeds through the court system.

Kris D. Stubblefield, 32, who has pleaded not guilty to the eight charges, appeared before Judge John “Ben” Roe with and his attorney, public defender Michael O’Brien, and assistant state’s attorney Heather Kruse.

“Mr. Stubblefield wishes me to continue to address his detention,” O’Brien told Roe, adding Stubblefield wishes to live with his grandfather if he were released. “His grandfather has Parkinson’s and cancer. He would be providing caregiving services to his grandfather. There is a hardship on his family due to his incarceration.”

Stubblefield was arrested Oct. 21 by Ogle County sheriff’s deputies after a monthslong investigation and search of his home, both prompted from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is charged with possessing videos of children engaged in sex acts. Charging documents say all of the children were younger than 13 and some were as young as 3.

He has been held in the Ogle County Correctional Center since his arrest.

On Monday, Kruse argued to keep Stubblefield in custody, citing reports from the Illinois attorney general and the sheriff’s office that he is a registered juvenile sex offender and was in possession of more than 1,500 images of children engaged in sex acts with adults and some with other children.

The photos and videos were found on Stubblefield’s phone, Kruse said.

When police searched his home, he agreed to speak to law enforcement and told an Ogle County sheriff’s detective that he was a “purveyor of taboo material,” Kruse told the court.

“There is a huge public concern with child pornography and human trafficking,” Kruse said. “His behavior is why this exists.”

Kruse said Stubblefield’s conviction as a juvenile was for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child under 9 years of age.

“He has an interest in younger children. He told a deputy that he knew it was wrong, but he still did it,” she said referring to the images found on his phone. “He continues to download images. The community is at risk here.”

Roe agreed. “This involves very young, prepubescent children,” he said. “These types of images can be tied to human trafficking of children.”

Roe said Stubblefield is charged “criminal acts involving the internet”, which is difficult to restrict or monitor if he were to be released.

“By his own omission, he has a compulsion,” Roe said. “As I sit here today I don’t believe there is condition that could restrict the defendant. I know there will be an evaluation taking place which the court will consider. The grandfather is outweighed by the other factors.”

Roe on Dec. 7 ordered an evaluation of Stubblefield.

Monday was the fourth time a judge has denied Stubblefield’s request to be released. On Dec. 6, Roe denied the motion following a 402 conference with Roe, Kruse and O’Brien.

A 402 conference is intended to be an open process where attorneys and a judge discuss relevant information regarding the defendant. Stubblefield agreed not be present for the 402 conference when he appeared in court Dec. 5.

In November Judge John Redington also denied a defense motion asking for Stubblefield’s release.

Stubblefield also filed an appeal of an Oct. 24 decision by Judge Clayton Lindsey after one of his first court appearances on the charges.

That appeal was denied Dec. 15 by the Appellate Court of the Fourth District.

Stubblefield’s attorneys have argued for his release, citing his cooperation with law enforcement, adding that he had not tried to elude law enforcement in any way and has no history of violence.

Stubblefield’s appeal was filed under the Pretrial Fairness Act. It argued he should be released because the state did not meet its burden of proving any real threat existed to people or the community if Stubblefield were to be released.

The appeal followed passage of the controversial SAFE-T Act, which was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court and allows defendants to be released on no-cash bond. Under the new law, judges still decide whether a defendant is a flight risk or poses too much of a threat to one person or the community to allow release.

Stubblefield’s next court date is 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2024.

Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, both of which work through the Illinois Crimes Against Children task force to target abusive crimes against children, assisted in the investigation.

Charging documents indicate the offenses occurred in August and October.