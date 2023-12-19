Dedicated volunteers honor veterans in the rain during Wreaths Across America

Oregon VFW member and Vietnam War veteran John Tuttle, of Oregon, carries a military division wreath at the start of the Wreaths Across America event at Daysville Cemetery. east of Oregon, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – A cold steady rain didn’t stop volunteers from placing wreaths on the graves of veterans at Daysville Cemetery southeast of Oregon as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Debbie Oracki of Forreston helped at the event because she has two children with military experience – one retired and one still in active duty with the Navy.

“There is a certain pride you feel today by doing this,” she said as she placed a wreath at a veteran’s grave on the dark, rainy day.

The Saturday afternoon event was coordinated by the Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with help from Oregon VFW Post 8739. The wreaths were provided through donations.

Laurie Perry, regent of the Rochelle Chapter of the DAR, spoke briefly about the Wreaths Across America program, noting that Saturday’s event was part of a national effort to honor local veterans by placing wreaths at their graves.

“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom and justice. We stand as a beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” Perry said. “We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall never forget. Today more than ever we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active duty service members who stand to protect the innocent and the oppressed.

“Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

Ceremonial wreaths were first placed in honor of all of the military services, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and POW/MIAs. About 25 volunteers then spread out across the cemetery to place wreaths at each grave, previously marked with American flags.

According to Saturday’s program, 208 veterans are buried at the Daysville Cemetery, located 5 miles southeast of Oregon on Daysville Road.

Ceremonies also were held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston and St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Rochelle. Girl Scouts from Troop 2189 recited the Pledge of Allegiance to open Saturday’s event.

Wreaths Across America Day, held annually in December, also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, in addition to other locations in all 50 states. All the wreaths are provided through donations.

According to a the Wreaths Across America website: “In 2022, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed more than 2.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths on headstones of our nation’s service members at 3,702 participating locations. This was accomplished with the support of more than 5,000 sponsorship groups, corporation contributions, and in-kind donations from the transportation industry across the country.

The wreath-laying that began more than 30 years ago is still held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA’s annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as “the world’s largest veterans’ parade”. Every year the convoy of trucks, local law enforcement, staff and supporters stop at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities along the way to talk about the Wreaths Across America mission and remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.”

For information or to donate, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.