Christmas tree recycling available in Ogle County

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) is once again partnering with units of local government and some high school Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters to conduct the annual Christmas tree collection and recycling program.

Since the program began in 1999, there have been over 16,550 trees collected, with trees averaging about 50 pounds each, that equates to about 414 tons of trees which were all turned into usable mulch.

Starting on Dec. 26, cities and villages with have drop-off points include:

Oregon: Park District Maintenance Dept., 507 Hill St.

Byron: Byron boat launch lot, E. Blackhawk Dr. (Route 2)

Forreston: 407 N. Locust St.

Leaf River: 208 Railroad St.

Rochelle: Atwood Park, 10th Ave. & 20th St.

Monroe Center: Lichty’s Landscaping, 309 Pacific St.

Polo: Southwest corner of E. Colden St. & S. Green Ave.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, local FFA chapters will provide curbside pick-up for trees. Remove all decorations, lights, plastic bags, and place your tree at your curb by 8 a.m. This pick-up service will be offered in Byron, Forreston, Leaf River, Mount Morris, Oregon, and Polo.

For Rochelle residents, the Rochelle Street Department will mulch trees at the curb during the first two weeks of January, weather permitting.

All trees should be free of light strands, garland and other decorations, no wreaths or other designs with wire backings, no artificial trees.

Anyone with questions regarding the program, including specific drop-off points for trees or the FFA collection service, can contact the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020, visit the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Dept. on Facebook, or go to the county website: www.oglecountyil.gov.