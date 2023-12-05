Polo Christmas Festival celebrates fifth year, adds Parade of Lights

Elizabeth Pearce, 10, of Polo, smiles at Santa Claus as she poses for a photo with him and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Paul's Park in Polo to hear kids' wish lists as part of the fifth annual Polo Christmas Festival. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

POLO — This year’s Polo Christmas Festival turned out great, with the first ever Parade of Lights garnering good reviews, organizers say.

“It was another great year,” said D.J. Sanders, Polo Christmas Festival Committee president. “The parade was better than we anticipated. We anticipated only a couple [participants], and we had over a dozen sign up.”

Organizers hope to continue growing the parade over the years, making it an annual event, he said.

The fifth annual Polo Christmas Festival took place in and around downtown Polo on Saturday, Dec. 2, with events running from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The day kicked off with a Reindeer Run hosted by the Polo Public Library and doughnuts with Santa at Crossroads Community Church. From noon to 3 p.m., Centennial Elementary School hosted a craft and vendor show, and three historical trolley tours took riders around to old town Polo. Crossroads Community Church again hosted its Winter Carnival.

“The winter carnival looked like a huge success,” Sanders said. “I haven’t heard any final numbers or what they got, but while I was there, the place was packed.”

The Cargill Horse and Wagon Rides took off from the library’s pavilion, while businesses throughout the city offered a variety of treats and activities.

“Every business I stopped into, everyone had the same answer, ‘We’ve had so many people in here today,’” Sanders said. “A lot of people were able to go into businesses they’ve never been in before, which is kind of one of our goals with this as well.”

The Parade of Lights kicked off from Polo Rehab & Health Care Center and ended at Paul’s Park where Santa and Mrs. Claus lit up the community Christmas tree and met with children to hear their gift wish lists.

Sanders said he got a lot of good reviews about the parade, but also some notes about how spread out it was. The plan is to have a pacer vehicle next year, to “keep everything tight and organized,” he said.

Overall, all the activities were well attended, Sanders said.

“I know a lot of people just liked how many activities there were,” he said when asked about any community feedback he’s heard. “People really liked that everything was so centered around the children. I know some of the newer businesses in town appreciated being involved, and we appreciated having them.”