Fulton Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa a success on several levels

Santa and Mrs. Claus pay a visit to the Fulton Fire Department during the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. (Anakin Weston)

FULTON – The Fulton Fire Department’s Annual Breakfast with Santa pushed saw more than 500 visitors attend – all eager to indulge in pancakes and to support their local fire department.

Children and visitors of all ages were able to examine equipment and climb in the trucks during the Dec. 2 event. And, of course, Santa and Mrs. Santa Clause were available for pictures around the Christmas tree.

The free-will fundraiser was designed to boost community service fostered by the fire department.

Kent Nicolaysen, a member of the Fulton Fire Department, greeted visitors at the door. “It’s a fundraiser and a way to provide for the community. There’s a lot of people in the community who don’t have it, financially, and this is one way to fill their bellies,” he said.

Patti Nicolaysen said attendees could donate what they can afford. “Even if it’s just a dollar,” she said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help pay for maintenance costs for equipment.

“Every year, it’s different, but it always goes towards equipment for the ambulance side and half of it is for the fireside, so it might be for new radios, communication equipment, and simple things like flashlights,” said Kent.

Organizers said community service plays a huge role in the annual event. Thanks to the support of The Sparkettes, a women’s auxiliary group for the fire department, firefighters were able to remain on call for duty during the breakfast in case an emergency situation arose.

In addition to the regular members of the fire department and The Sparkettes, members of the community volunteered to help run the event, such as the case for Boy Scout Troop 117 and members of the 4-H and Glee Club.

Bob Outzen, the Scoutmaster for Troop 117 for 12 years, said the link between the troop and annual breakfast goes back longer than he’s been the scoutmaster. He said service is important to the troop, especially during the holiday season.

“This time of year we do a lot of volunteer activities. We’re luminaries for the Christmas Walk. We do Breakfast with Santa. We do the Heritage Canyon Cleanup around this time. We give back to the community of the support they give us,” he said.

The boys of the local troop volunteer their hours for the community as well as the older boys gaining hours for the Impact Program for Sauk Community college.

“We’re thankful for the support of the community. You can see for yourself how many people are here,” said Kent.

The department will host its soup supper fundraiser in January.