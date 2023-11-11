Centennial students give veterans a loud and clear thanks with songs during Polo program

POLO – Centennial Elementary School students made sure all the veterans in the audience knew loud and clear how much they were appreciated at their school’s Veteran’s Day program Friday.

Students from preschool to fifth grade burst into song during the event as veterans from all branches of service, and members of the public, filled the school’s gymnasium for the afternoon event.

Under the direction of Jordann Fishman, preschoolers started the singing portion of the program with a spirited “Yankee Doodle” followed by kindergarteners singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag”.

That set the stage for the event’s guest speaker — Polo native and Navy veteran Marddi Rahn.

“Thank you for opportunity of being here today to honor veterans,” said Rahn who then asked all veterans and active duty military members in attendance to stand and be recognized. “Just take a look around at all the veterans we have here in this small community. Thank you for your service.”

Rahn, 49, joined the Navy in 1992, after graduating from Polo High School. She attended bootcamp in Orlando, Florida and then went on to Great Lakes for Corps School. After graduation, she was stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia where she received a Naval ROTC Scholarship and attended Catholic University of America, obtaining her nursing degree in 2001.

“If we all think very hard, each of you here today know someone who is a veteran,” said Rahn. “We are all touched by veterans.

“What does it mean to serve? Some serve in the military a few years and some for 20-30 years, but they spend their whole lifetime serving,” Rahn said. “Veterans sacrifice. Some were told to serve, while others volunteered to serve. They left the comforts of their hometown where they know everyone and everyone knows them. They left the familiar for the very unknown. No one knows what the service is going to bring. I’m from Polo and I left. I came back.”

During her career, Rahn served at multiple health facilities, including the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the Naval Hospital in Rota, Spain. She received a scholarship to attend Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and obtained her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner in 2014. She then served at the Navy hospital at 29 Palms, California.

She was deployed on the USNS Comfort in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and also on the USNS Mercy in 2015 for a humanitarian mission to Fiji, New Guinea, Vietnam, and the Philippines. She also served again in 2017 on the shop to Bahrain in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

She retired on Oct. 1, 2020 and moved back to Polo.

Service members are put in harm’s way to protect our freedoms “here in Polo and around the world”, she said.

“They put their life on the line for ours. Even though they may be afraid they still do it, because that is what they said they would do for their country and everyone of us,” Rahn said. “And why do we do this? We do this to serve our country. To keep it safe from those who want to harm us. We believe America is the greatest country in the world.”

Navy veteran Marddi Rahn was the guest speaker a the Centennial Elementary School's Veteran's Day program on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Polo. Rahn, 49, is a 1992 graduate of Polo High School and returned home to Polo after retiring from the Nacy in 2020. ( Earleen Hinton )

Rahn said serving is also more than sacrifice.

“Serving in the military is not only about sacrifice. There are many benefits. We get to go to new and exciting places. We get to meet new people and learn new things. We earn money to put us through college and most of us would not change our time in the military for the world.

“We believe the freedoms we have here in the U.S. are worth fighting for and some dying for,” she said. “We serve to protect those freedoms here. We do this for each and everyone of you. You are all very special to us. We do this for you so you have a warm bed to sleep in. We do this so each and everyone of you have the freedom to go to school. We do this so you have a choice to do what you want, when you want, when you grow up and to live where you want.

“We want to ensure each and everyone of you have the opportunities that many do not have around the world,” she said.

Veterans Max Snook (left) and John Foxley, members of the Polo VFW Color Guard, listen as children sing at the Centennial Elementary School's Veteran's Day Program on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Polo.. The program included also included a speech by a Polo veteran and a slideshow highlighting veterans who are related to school students. ( Earleen HInton )

Rahn said veterans continue to serve their families and community once they leave active duty. “They continue to serve so others may benefit,” she said adding ways to honor veterans include standing for the flag, singing the National Anthem and saying the Pledge of Allegiance with pride.

“When you get to junior high and high school remember the things you are taught at grade school because it means a lot to us veterans who are in the stands watching,” she said. “For us adults who have children, teach the children the importance of these actions and how that honors the veterans who have served. And, above all, don’t take for granted the freedoms we have in this country.”

The musical portion of the program included patriotic songs by first, second, third, fourth, and fifth graders and ended with “Taps” by Fishman.

The program concluded a slide show projected on a big screen that featured active and retired veterans with short bios about their service how they were related to Centennial students and staff.