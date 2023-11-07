Walkers hit the trails for Trek for Troops and Darkhorse Lodge

BYRON – Northern Illinois residents put their boots on the ground last weekend for Trek for Troops, a fundraiser for Darkhorse Lodge which is a retreat for veterans created by two former Byron residents after they lost their son in the war in Afghanistan.

Gretchen Catherwood was one of several walkers who hit the trails at the Stephen and Deirdre Equine Preserve north of Oregon. She was determined not to let her knees stop her from walking 100 miles.

“I did 32 miles yesterday instead of 35. I was just in too much pain that I had to quit,” Gretchen, 59, said Friday. “This morning so far, this will be the 25th mile. I need 33 today. Tomorrow, I want to do 20 and 25 and then Sunday five to 10 so 100 altogether.”

Friday morning’s walking conditions at the preserve – owned and operated by the Byron Forest Preserve – included clouds and a chilly wind, but no rain.

“We’re hoping the sun makes it out a little today,” Catherwood said.

After a chilly start, Saturday’s weather improved and by mid-morning close to 25 people were walking including Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch, 78, of Gurnee.

“These are great people walking for a wonderful cause,” said Lynch, a U.S. Army veteran. “This is a good way to pay back those who made it back while still honoring those who didn’t make it back.”

Lynch received the Medal of Honor after rescuing three wounded soldiers and staying behind to protect them when the rest of the company withdrew during a firefight near My An, Binh Dinh Province in Vietnam.

He was one of several veterans who came to the event Saturday to show their support for the Darkhorse Lodge, a retreat for combat veterans in Springville, Tennessee, recently built by Catherwood and her husband Kirk, former Byron residents.

The Catherwoods decided to build the lodge after their son Alec, 19, was killed while serving with the Marines in Afghanistan on Oct. 14, 2010. He was conducting combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan, when he was killed in action.

Alec, a graduate of Byron High School, was one of 25 Marines lost from the 3/5 “Darkhorse” unit. Signs along the trails at the preserve included the name and rank of each of the Marines who were killed in Alec’s 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, also known as the “Darkhorse” battalion.

Vietnam veteran Allen Ayers, 83, of Mundelein, was making his third Trek for Troops. As a Marine, Ayers said honoring the Darkhorse Marine unit that suffered the highest casualty rate of any Marine unit during the Afghan war was especially significant for him.

“I think Darkhorse Lodge is a good idea,” said Ayers, a member of the Lake County Honor Flight organization. “It’s really something to be able to honor that largest loss for a Marine unit in that battle. These Marines gave their lives for us and that’s lot of sacrifice.”

Participants did not have to walk in person at the Byron Forest Preserve, located along River Road between Oregon and Byron. They could walk the entire distance themselves or break it up into teams.

Patches were earned according to miles walked.

“They are cumulative so keep track from year to year and we will send them for you and your team members when you submit your trek totals,” Catherwood said.

The Lodge opened in September and will start hosting veterans for free in the spring.

For more information on Darkhorse Lodge, visit https://www.darkhorselodge.org/

More about Allen Lynch

Lynch served in the 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) from May 1967 until June 1968. He had been “in country” for six months and was serving as a specialist four in Company D, 1st Battalion (Airmobile), 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) on Dec. 15, 1967.

During a firefight near My An, Binh Dinh Province in Vietnam, Lynch rescued three wounded soldiers and stayed behind to protect them when the rest of the company withdrew.

He received the Medal of Honor after he “single-handedly defended the wounded men” against enemy attack until locating a friendly force that could evacuate them. He was promoted to sergeant and awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions.

The medal was formally presented to him by President Richard Nixon in 1970.

After receiving the medal, Lynch served as a veterans benefits counselor and later chief of ambulatory care with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He served as the executive director of the Vietnam Veterans Leadership Program in Illinois. He left that position in 1985 to become the chief of the Veterans Rights Bureau with the Illinois Attorney General’s office, retiring in 2005.

He served with the U.S. Army Reserve and the Illinois National Guard until his retirement with 21 years of service in 1994 and then founded the Allen J. Lynch Medal of Honor Veterans Foundation.

The Foundation originally was formed to provide funding to needy veterans and their families in order to assist in their recovery from financial hardships.

“Recognizing a greater need, we have transitioned to aiding veteran-friendly organizations through leveraging our partners and sponsors to provide greater assistance than we could otherwise provide by ourselves. We provide substantial funds to programs without much effort on their part. This aid, however, is dependent on your contributions which will help multiple veteran-friendly organizations preforming support for many more veterans,” the foundation’s website said. “Our organization is operated by a staff of energetic volunteers. We work closely with our partner organizations by providing grants to those who are engaged in providing educational programs and direct assistance.”

The foundation will hold its first fundraising dinner on Feb. 16, 2024, at the Hoffman House in Rockford.

Catherwood will be the keynote speaker. A donation of $200 is required to attend.

For more information, visit www.AJLynchFoundation.org.

Vietnam veteran Allen Lynch of Gurnee (seated) talks with other veterans before starting his Trek for Troops for Darkhorse Lodge on Satrurday, Nov. 4, 2023. Lynch was awarded a Medal of Honor for "gallantry and selfless service to others" for his actions during a battle on Dec. 15, 1967, ( Earleen Hi)

Aaron Colburn of Byron and Branson Moats and Matt Schnorr of Oregon, start their Trek for Troops for Darkhorse Lodge on Satrurday, Nov. 4, 2023. ( Earleen Hint)

Patton and Pierce Reemstra of Byron, ages 7 and 5, put their chips in the plastic cylinder after taking part in the Trek for Troops for Darkhorse Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)