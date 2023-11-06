Byron advances in 3A playoffs; Lena in 1A

The Byron Tigers’ football team continued their domination against opponents this season when they beat Peotone 56-7 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

With the win, the 11-0 Tigers advanced to quarterfinals for 3A teams and will host Durand-Pecatonica (9-2) at Everett Stine Field.

Du-Pec beat Stillman Valley 50-19 on Saturday to advance.

The winner of the Byron/Du-Pec game will face the winner of the Princeton (10-1) /Lombard Montini (8-3) game on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the semifinals.

Other 3A teams left in contention for the state title are Tolono (Unity), Mt. Carmel, Stanford (Olympia), and Roxana.

In 1A playoff action, Lena-Winslow (11-0) will face Kewanee (Wethersfield) (10-1) in Lena in a 2 p.m. matchup. Le-Win downed NUIC foe Forreston 46-14 to advance while Kewanee edged Morrison 13-6.

The state finals for 1A and 3A schools is Friday, Nov. 24 at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium in Normal.