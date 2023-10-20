August deaths of two Oregon residents ruled as drug overdose, police say

OREGON – The August deaths of a husband and wife have been ruled as a drug overdose, police said on Friday.

Philip Bausone, 50, and Becki Bausone, 54, 807 Franklin St., were found dead after Oregon officers entered their home after a local business asked officers to check on Becki after she did not report to work.

“At that time, the Oregon Police Department, with the help of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police, began an investigation into the deaths. After awaiting toxicology reports and notifications to family, the Oregon Police Department in consultation with the Ogle County Coroner’s Office found the deaths to be attributed to a drug overdose,” Deputy Chief Matthew Kalnins said in an Oct. 20 press release. “There was no other evidence of contributing factors to the deaths of the Bausones and this investigation is closed.”

Kalnins thanked the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Ogle County Coroners Office, and the Illinois State Police for their assistance in the investigation.