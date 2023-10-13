Council sets deadline for cigar removal from mural

OREGON – The clock is ticking for a 7-foot cigar painted on a downtown mural.

City commissioners agreed Tuesday that a letter will be sent to the owners of Bad Ash Cigars, 110 N. Fourth Street, informing them in writing of a 7-10 day deadline to paint over the cigar — and its smoke plume.

In August, the city council delayed action on a sign variance after the owners said they needed more time to remedy the issue after city officials said the inclusion of the cigar in the mural violated the city’s ordinance for commercial signs.

A variance was needed because the 4½' wide by 7′ tall cigar was painted directly onto the mural, transforming the entire mural into a sign exceeding the city’s maximum sign size, City Manager Darin DeHaan said.

Commercial signs are not to exceed 50 square feet. DeHaan said the owner’s original rendering for the mural did not include the cigar.

The large mural was painted on the front of what once was the Oregon Theater. It features a blossoming tobacco plant with the cigar next to the business’ front door.

At the August meeting, Brian Wynn, a co-owner of the business, said the decision was made to paint over the brick wall after workers discovered that the theater’s marquee was too damaged to be placed back on the brick. He said that since the mural’s creation, many people have stopped by to view it.

DeHaan said the city was not against murals or the business’ name. “We have a mural grant program providing $5,000 each for the downtown murals and we have three in the pipeline,” he said in August as he read from a PowerPoint presentation. “Is the city against Bad Ash? No, we have worked with the owners to save the former theater and even provided $190,000 in cash and business incentives.”

Wynn said there was a misunderstanding when the cigar was added to the mural and “everyone else in town perceives this as a mural” and only city commissioners saw it as a sign.

But Commissioner Melanie Cozzi said she reviewed text messages between the city and Wynn’s co-owners and did not see any misunderstanding. “You were told it [the cigar] should not be on there,” she told Wynn at the August meeting. “I didn’t see any misinformation.”

Wynn said he and his co-owners would need some time to make alterations. The council approved delaying any decision until the Sept. 21 meeting.

On Tuesday, DeHaan asked the council for direction after Wynn told him the delay for a new design was because the artist who painted the mural was out of town on another project. DeHaan said painting over the cigar would have to be completed before cold weather.

The sign – as long as it does not exceed 50-square feet - can be attached to the building, but not as part of the mural, DeHaan said.

“I told them we need a commitment on when the cigar will be removed,” DeHaan said. “It is my understanding that their new sign will be a replica of the cigar in some way.”

Cozzi said the owners were supposed to have submitted a sign design to the council for approval. She also questioned whether the smoke plume coming from the cigar will also be painted over. “That’s an extension of the sign,” she said.

After several minutes of discussion about the plume, Mayor Ken Williams said the letter would state the both the cigar and plume would have to be painted over within the 7-10 days deadline.

“Municipal murals do not have advertising elements on them,” said Commissioner Terry Schuster. “I feel that the city keeps getting pushed back on this.”

“We will send them a formal letter saying they have 7-10 days. Then we will have it in writing,” Williams said.