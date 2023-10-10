Mother Nature smiles on Autumn on Parade festival prompting large crowds to two-day festival

Mother Nature played nicely with Oregon’s Autumn on Parade festival, prompting thousands to descend on the town of 3,800 residents.

The weather was very fall-like which brought out a steady crowd on Saturday and more people on Sunday for the very popular Harvest Time Parade.

“We are a small community that celebrates autumn in a bog way,” said AOP President Debbie Dickson on Monday. “The business and in-kind contributions, community partnerships, and volunteer support makes this event happen. We are blessed to have so many embrace the opportunity to support our family event.”

The two-day festival is centered with 180+ craft booths around the Ogle County Courthouse square. Other events included a car and tractor show at Oregon Park East, an Olde English Faire at the Stronghold Retreat and Conference Center, and a 5K and Fun Run on Sunday morning.

Temperatures hovered near the 60-degree mark on both days with a brisk wind on Saturday, but clear skies for both days.

The only “bump” for the 52nd annual event was a gap in the 120-unit parade when a low hanging fiber optic line caught the top of one of the truck entries early in the parade. The parade was paused as the non-electrical wire was removed.

This year’s parade route was changed to improve safety and response times in the event of an emergency. The gap in the parade had nothing to do with those changes, Bill Covell, public works director for the City of Oregon, posted on social media following the incident.

“Just to let everyone know public works had measured every line on parade route. This line was at 13′6″. Frontier was on site with public works, measured it and refused to raise it since it was still higher than what vehicles are allowed to be. The day before the parade the contractor who is installing new fiber lines had added a new line to the current line. This caused the line to sag and is what caused the issue. Frontier and their subcontractor are the only ones to blame for this,” he wrote.

At the behest of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, and with input from the Oregon police and fire departments, the safety plan for the event was updated to include drone surveillance and other measures, in an attempt to ward off any Highland Park or Waukesha, Wisconsin-like attacks.

Oregon City Manager Darin DeHaan, and former police chief for the city, said there was no “underlying threat” fueling the decision and the changes were made “to make sure we’re doing the best we can to make it a safe event.”

Sheriff Brian VanVickle’s office approached the city, and the Autumn on Parade Committee - comprised of volunteers - agreed to the changes. Officers were also stationed on two downtown rooftops during the parade.

