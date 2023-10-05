Residential electronics, aerosol can recycling, and document shredding event is Oct. 14 in Oregon

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will host a residential electronics recycling, aerosol can recycling, document shredding event, and food drive rom 8 a.m. to 12 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event for the recycling of electronics. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. No permit is needed, identification only, is required for document shredding and aerosol can recycling.

For questions about accepted electronics items call the OCSWMD. Microwave ovens accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check accepted.

There is a limit of seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.

Aerosol cans, small 14-16 ounce propane cylinders, and small butane cylinders will also be accepted by Flatcan Recycling. There is no cost for up to 10 containers. Most aerosol spray products will be accepted for recycling. Flatcan Recycling will also accept alkaline batteries for recycling for $4 per pound and one child car seat at no charge. Additional child car seats will be $20 per seat.

Secure, on-site document shredding will be conducted by Freeport Recycling’s Shred-Beast truck from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There is a limit of three banker boxes per vehicle. There is no cost to residents for paper shredding, because the OCSWMD will cover the cost of the Shred-Beast truck and staff.

Also, in conjunction with this event, OCSWM this year hosting a food drive. All donations will be distributed by OCSWMD to local food pantries across Ogle County. Items accepted include non-expired can goods and jars of food, boxed food items, as well as household essentials such as sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, paper towels and toilet paper.