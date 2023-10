The Blanche Jones Charitable Trust was created by Blanche Jones in 2002 to be used for charitable purposes upon her death.

She personally picked the Trustee Advisors: Perry Byers, Mike Davis, and Paula Faivre.

She also listed the priorities of the trust to be the Polo Area Senior Center and the Polo Library. The trust began distributing funds in 2007.

As of 2023, The Blanche Jones Charitable Trust has donated $256,075 to the library and $287,419 to the senior center.