Oregon getting into ‘spooktacular spirit’ for upcoming Autumn on Parade

OREGON — Oregon is ramping up to see its population explode next weekend as residents and visitors alike celebrate the 52nd annual Autumn on Parade.

“Autumn on Parade is all about family, unplugging from personal devices, getting outside and remembering — not only the community’s history, but your own history,” Debbie Dickson, Autumn on Parade Committee president. “There’s so much to reflect on. There’s exciting things happening [and] there’s a lot of positive energy. You can feel it starting Wednesday, and by Friday it’s so amped up.”

The free, family-friendly festival is set for Oct. 7 and 8, with most events and activities taking place in and around downtown Oregon. A complete schedule of events can be found at AutumnOnParade.com.

This year’s theme is “Spooktacular Spirit” — and not just because it fits perfectly with October, Dickson said. The theme is a recognition of, and boost to, the spectacular spirit that Autumn on Parade Committee members, volunteers and the community as a whole have for the Oregon area, she said.

Festival staples include craft booths on the Ogle County Courthouse Square and surrounding streets, a Food Court, tractor and car show at Oregon Park East, the Olde English Faire at Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, a 60/40 raffle, and a 5K/Fun Run and Harvest Time Parade on Sunday.

The 154 booths in the market/craft fair all are claimed, said Tonya Hardy, Autumn on Parade Committee market chairperson. About 100 vendors who attended last year prepaid to ensure they could attend again this year, she said.

All items for sale are handmade and/or homegrown, Hardy said. There’s no resale allowed, which makes Autumn on Parade unique for its size and location outside the Chicagoland area, she said.

“We have a bunch of returning vendors, but also several new, which is awesome,” Hardy said. “I love seeing the different variety of stuff and different people that come out to participate and just having the different visitors and stuff to the booths is the reason we can continue to have it.”

When asked if there was anything new this year, Dickson noted small things always are changing with Autumn on Parade, but that there are a couple surprises she didn’t want to give away just yet.

“Throughout the course of Saturday, you should keep your eyes and ears open,” she offered as a clue. “On Sunday, there’ll be lots of fun happening on the parade route on the sidelines.”

This route for this year’s Harvest Time Parade — which starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday — is slightly different than in previous years. The changes were made to increase event safety.

“We’re excited about it,” Dickson said. “Basically, what it’s done is reversed its route. The difference in the length of the parade is negligible. All it did was change the direction, and it’s all about comfort and safety.”

With the number of attendees drawn to Autumn on Parade, the event as a whole gives back to all of Ogle County, not just Oregon, she said.

“Autumn on Parade creates a life of its own,” Dickson said. “The committee steps back and makes sure that it’s a smoothly operating wheel in motion, and then we just enjoy watching everybody else have fun. That’s our payoff for 11 months of hard work — the smiles on our faces and the laughter and positive feedback.”