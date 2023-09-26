Autumn on Parade 5K, Fun Run slated for Sunday, Oct. 8

OREGON – The 18th Annual Autumn on Parade 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be Sunday, Oct. 8 with 1-mile runners beginning the day at 8:15 a.m. followed by the 5K participants at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Registration for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15. Participants registered prior to Sept. 24 are guaranteed a T-shirt designed by Oregon Junior Senior High School Student Brian Wallace.

As for the 5K, all the same amenities that race goers have come to love will be available again such as music, premium long-sleeve tech shirts, post-race food, awards to 1st/2nd/3rd in 16 different age groups, overall awards, USATF certified course, and timing by It’s Race Time.

Strollers will be allowed on the race course, but must start after all runners. No pets, bicycles, or scooters allowed on the course. This year’s long-sleeved tech shirt for 5k participants was designed by local graphic designer Collin Marshall.

“Back again this year is the 5K Team Challenge, so grab your co-workers, friends, or family and sign up. Teams can be a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 15 per team. The top four race times for each team are added together and the fastest team wins a first place plaque,” said Lynn Kalnins, one of the event’s organizers.

Participants may use one of the three registration options to sign up for the event: online, mail in form, or race day. Registration fee is $25 for the 5K individual and 5K Team Challenge. Pre-registration by mail will be offered for forms received by Sept. 23.

“You may also register online at runsignup.com by Oct. 7. Teams may also register online at runsignup.com by setting up their team name and password online for all members to register,” Kalnins said.

There will be an availability to register at the early packet pick-up Oct. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Oregon Elementary School in the Etnyre Gym and again on race day at the Blackhawk Center.

“No late registrations will be taken after 8 a.m. on race day so please arrive early to accommodate long lines and parking,” Kalnins said.

For pre-registered participants, packet pickup will be available on Oct. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Oregon Elementary School and on race day at the Blackhawk Center from 7-8 a.m.

“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with The Maggie & Amos Foundation. The Maggie & Amos Foundation is a nonprofit organization that sponsors grants for local schools and libraries to support enriched learning opportunities for our community’s youth,” said Autumn on Parade President Debbie Dickson. “Looking forward to seeing you at this year’s AOP 5K! For more information visit the autumnonparade.com website and find us under the events tab.”