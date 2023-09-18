Ogle County Farm Stroll offers glimpse into what is growing locally

OREGON – If you want to see a beekeeper in action, pick your own apples and berries, or watch cattle graze on grass, the University of Illinois Extension has an event for you.

The Ogle County Farm Stroll, a self-guided driving tour of highly diversified family farms, will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

There will be farm tours, demonstrations, and fresh local food samplings and sales. The event will take place rain or shine.

Farms participating in this year’s event are Barnhart’s Stone Corner, 2169 E. Honey Creek Road, Oregon; Berry View Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Road, Mt. Morris; Dietrich Ranch, 4575 N. Leaf River Road, Mt. Morris; Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris, Orion Organics, 885 W Stone Barn Road, Franklin Grove; and Happily Homegrown, 4938 S. Scout Road, Oregon.

Antique farm equipment and farming history are just some of the highlights of the event.

How does the stroll work? Just choose which farms you want to see and create your own route using the map and brochure provided. This is a free event, but bring some cash to stock up on local, farm-fresh products.

Follow Ogle County Farm Stroll on Facebook for up-to-the-minute information, brochures, maps, and spotlight features on each farm: https://www.facebook.com/northernilfarmstroll.

Contact Cindy Jankiewicz, Program Coordinator, at Extension’s Ogle County office at 815-732-2191 or email cjankie@illinois.edu with any additional questions.