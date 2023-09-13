September 13, 2023
Oregon Ganymedes will play their final games of the 2023 season Sept. 17 and 23

Ganymede first baseman Scott Tilton catches a ball for an out during Sunday, Aug. 12, 2023 action at the 20th Annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball. The team plays its final games of the season on Sept. 17 and 23. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club will play the Creston Regulators Base Ball Club at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Creston Elementary School as part of Creston’s Annual Booster Days event.

Admission is free, and spectators should bring their own chairs to watch this 1858 rules base ball contest.

The Ganymedes final base ball match of the season will be an away game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, against the McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club at Prairie Grove Park in Prairie Grove.

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club is an all-volunteer educational outreach program of Oregon’s Chana School Museum that plays early-rules base ball (circa 1858 to 1867) using vintage uniforms and equipment of the times.

The club plays its home games on the lawn of the Chana School Museum at Oregon Park East. Visit the Oregon Ganymedes Facebook page for more information about the team.

