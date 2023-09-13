Oregon Ganymedes will play their final games of the 2023 season Sept. 17 and 23

The Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club will play the Creston Regulators Base Ball Club at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Creston Elementary School as part of Creston’s Annual Booster Days event.

Admission is free, and spectators should bring their own chairs to watch this 1858 rules base ball contest.

The Ganymedes final base ball match of the season will be an away game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, against the McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club at Prairie Grove Park in Prairie Grove.

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club is an all-volunteer educational outreach program of Oregon’s Chana School Museum that plays early-rules base ball (circa 1858 to 1867) using vintage uniforms and equipment of the times.

The club plays its home games on the lawn of the Chana School Museum at Oregon Park East. Visit the Oregon Ganymedes Facebook page for more information about the team.