Live virtual tour of Auschwitz offered at Mt. Morris Senior Center

MT. MORRIS – The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center will host a LIVE Virtual Tour of Auschwitz at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“We will use the new Interactive Display at the Center to connect with our tour guide in Poland,” said Melissa Rojas, director of the center. “We will be taken through Auschwitz, and we will be able to ask questions and interact with our guide. This once in a lifetime tour will cost $15 per person and will last about two hours.”

To register for the program, call the center at 815-734-6335 or stop by the center at 9 East Front Street, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Here what some people are saying about the tour

“It literally left the participants, myself certainly included, SPEECHLESS. I am grateful for the opportunity to have participated. I will never forget this. And, THAT may be the most important takeaway – NEVER FORGET. While I’d like for as many as possible to experience this presentation in the intimate, interactive way that we were able to, I do want to encourage this to be brought to as many people as possible, especially the younger generation(s) who shockingly are living in a newly reignited era of anti-Semitism and pro-Nazism.

“Very powerful. It will take days to fully absorb what I heard and saw.

“I’m a 3rd Gen survivor who does school assemblies on Holocaust education and this presentation was hands down the most informative and modern presentation I’ve seen.

“It was especially meaningful to me since my grandmother survived Auschwitz-Birkenau; I hope to travel to the actual site one day. Thank you for providing this program.

“Even though I’ve been to Yad Vashem and the US Holocaust Museum many times, this was still an excellent experience.”