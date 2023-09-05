Village of Progress annual banquet Oct. 18

OREGON – The Village of Progress’ Annual Awards Banquet is Wednesday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary’s Living Center.

The banquet celebrates the accomplishments of those who attend the village and the many volunteers who donate their time and talent.

The annual dinner begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12, and free for those age 4 and under.

Tickets can be bought by calling 815-732-2126.

Since 1969, the Village of Progress has been serving adults with developmental disabilities in Ogle County. “We strive to offer innovative vocational skills, exceptional recreational programs, and engaging social activities, to each of the men and women who attend here,” according to the agency’s website.

For more information, visit: https://villageofprogress.org/.