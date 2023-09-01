Oregon Park District fares well in StarGuard Elite audit

OREGON – Each year, StarGuard Elite conducts an on-site and surprise audit of the Oregon Park District aquatic facility and staff. This year’s audit was completed on Aug. 10 and StarGuard Elite awarded the facility and staff with a 5-star rating, the highest a facility can receive.

“I am very proud of our team in the work they have done to achieve the 5-Star status. Everyone has a role to play and results from the audit show how well everyone is working together. From building maintenance, lifeguards, and administration, all should be commended for a job well done,” Erin Folk, park district executive director, said in a news release.

The past audits routinely only included guards that were working based on the time-of-day StarGuard Elite would choose to conduct their unannounced review. This year, all lifeguards were in the facility for a previously scheduled in-service training and all guards were included in the review, according to the release.

“StarGuard’s timing was perfect and allowed them to review all staff in the as well as test the guards’ skills. In addition, StarGuard’s auditor reviewed video footage of past pool shifts at their choosing to review guarding skills while on duty,” Folk said.

In addition to guard review and skills assessment, the auditor also rates the safety of the facility and daily documentation kept by the management team.

“It was great meeting with Carron and the Nash pool staff today. The facility is very clean and organized. The staff have a great foundation of skills. It has been great to see this facility make marked improvements with every visit. Great job!,” said Christine Aguirre, auditor.