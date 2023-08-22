Mt. Morris Back Road Tours, ‘Campus Funday’ all Aug. 27

MT. MORRIS – Sometimes people need a Sunday afternoon ride in the country, an ice cream cone, or a stroll through the beautiful campus to enjoy straw sculptures, fine art, musicians, historical campus tours, a farmer’s market, or the water sounds from a century old fountain, recently beautifully bronzed by sculptor Jeff Adams.

The unique Price Fountain was donated in 1905 to the Mt. Morris Park, then located on the southeast lawn of Mt. Morris College, by veterinarian and village board member Dr. A. W. Price.

Come join us at the Mt. Morris Campus, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It is the last day of Encore’s U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition, organized by Encore! chair Jeff Bold.

The campus event, hosted by the Mt. Morris-Encore! Tourism Committee, is located at 122 South Wesley Avenue, one block south of Rt. 64 (Hitt Street). Bring chairs, sit in the shade, and listen to soloists and other musicians performing just south of the bandshell. Enjoy some freshly popped corn sold by the Mt. Morris Senior Center.

Our “Mt. Morris Back Roads” free bus tour, narrated by Howie Herman, leaves on the top of every hour from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Get a reserved seat ticket ahead of time from Kathy Clark and friends at the Campus Concierge and Information Desk just north of the flagpole on the green.

Our new cell phone tour, “Mt. Morris Back Roads”, created by Mary Frances, is now available. It features a narrated, cell phone tour around the hills, fields, and farms of our beautiful countryside. It can be enjoyed at your convenience in your own car.

Campus events include the juried, fine art show “My Current Creations” at the Old Sandstone Gallery, open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The exhibit was organized and assembled by the Encore! Arts Committee, chaired by Molly Baker, and features the work of local and area artists and photographers.

This year’s additional activity, blending art and science, is a hands-on, science and musical exhibit on the campus at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for children and adults. “The Science of Sound” will be presented by Mary Ley, musician and owner of the Old Sandstone-based Aireloom Music Studio.

A map is provided to nearby rural businesses such as Hough’s Maple Lane Farm and BerryView Orchard, now open.

Websites for other rural businesses are included, as well as directions to the White Pines State Park, Bald Hill Prairie, Castle Rock State Park, and Grand Detour’s John Deere Site.

The farmer’s market, featuring fresh produce and other delights from Ewe and Me Acres, will be on campus from about 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. A walk-about history of the campus, including that of the historic Veterans Memorial and Price Fountains, will be presented by Tourism’s Sally Gray at 1:30 p.m. followed by a “sit-down” sharing of campus history on the bandshell benches at 3 p.m.

We thank Jo Ward and Meg Miller for their poster and on-line event publicity.