Encore! StrawFest offers a variety of fun, music Friday and Saturday

MT. MORRIS – The US National Straw Sculpting Competition’s ‘StrawFest’ weekend starts Friday, Aug. 25.

Visitors can see the straw sculptures displayed on the historic Campus and enjoy Chicago Tribute Anthology (music from the band Chicago and more) from 7-9 p.m., at the bandshell.

‘StrawFest’ Saturday, slated for Aug. 26, will include: a crafter’s market, blacksmith demos, Rustic Ridge – Ax Throwing, round straw bale races in the street, food trucks, pop-up live music on the Straw Jam stage, Straw Sculpting Awards, and Art on Fire Awards.

Truman’s Ridge, a bluegrass band, wraps up Saturday evening with a 7-9 p.m. performance.

The Eighth Annual Straw Sculpting Competition opened with Four New Sculptures, on Aug. 11. New ‘Fine Art in Straw’ sculptures from Doreen White, Chris and Cecilia Mann, Steve Lentz, and Danica and Mark Rogers are on display through Sunday, along with many sculptures from previous years.

People’s choice votes for the best new sculpture can be made at the Mt. Morris Campus or online at StrawUSA.com through 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Sixteen artists are featured for the month of August in the Encore! Old Sandstone Gallery Fine Art Show. The gallery, on the Campus next to the Band Shell, will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m., and during ‘StrawFest’ activities.

There will be an Encore! Mt. Morris Tourism event ‘Mt. Morris Backroads Tour’ Sunday afternoon originating next to the Straw Sculptures on the Mt. Morris Campus. Straw Jam music will be provided by Denny Jacobs starting at noon.

Visit StrawUSA.com for the latest schedule and follow Encore Mt. Morris on Facebook for additional information. All events are free and open to the public. Donations are very much appreciated.

ENCORE! Mt. Morris is a cultural initiative of Mt. Morris Economic Development Corporation, learn more at EncoreMtMorris.com .