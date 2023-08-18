August 18, 2023
Eagle’s Nest Art Group to offer classes

By Shaw Local News Network
Eagle’s Nest Art Group is offering a workshop for beginners in the art of glass work on Saturday, Sept. 9. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens, Eagle's Nest Art Group)

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group will offer a workshop for beginners in the art of glass work on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at its Conover Square Mall second-floor studio, 201 N. 3rd Street.

This workshop is open to the public; membership in ENAG is not required. Participants will be guided by glass artist Valerie Butcher who will explain the tools and glass types needed to create a 4X4 inch Trinket Tray.

The cost is $30 which includes all materials, tools, and the double “firing” of each tray. Workshop size is limited in order to provide each participant individual attention.

Participants must wear closed-toed shoes since they will be nipping, grinding and handling small pieces of glass.

Deadline to register is September 6. Register for the workshop by contacting Valerie at 815-441-2161. Please sign up soon since space is limited.

