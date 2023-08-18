Brown, Virnoche named Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Citizens of the Year

OREGON – It was the proximity to their workplaces that drew James Brown and Karen Virnoche to the Oregon area, and it was their community involvement that brought them to the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner.

“I just want to say that, 30-some years ago, when we moved here, I didn’t know how good of an idea that was,” Brown said as the applause for the couple died away. “This is a phenomenal community. We were very fortunate that the geography got us here.”

The husband and wife duo – who live on West Mud Creek Road north of Oregon and east of Mount Morris – were named the Chamber’s 2023 Citizens of the Year on Thursday, Aug. 17. The event took place in Oregon at River’s Edge Experience.

Brown frequently volunteers to assist in managing the logistics of events, and Virnoche’s creativity has lent itself to the organization of numerous fundraising efforts, said Tyler Mowry, who presented the Citizens of the Year award.

Their efforts include work on the Chamber’s annual dinner, donation-collecting at Mount Morris’s Jamboree Concert Series, Relay for Life, Serenity Hospice & Home’s Art Dash and Its For the Jack of All Trades…and Jill’s Too Barn Sale and more, he said.

“It’s citizens like these, always putting others first, that make living in smaller towns such a privilege,” Mowry said. “Our communities – both Oregon and Mount Morris – are so fortunate to have such kind, generous and thoughtful people giving so much of their time and talents to make our communities a better place to live and work.”

Although they do a lot of fundraising, it’s the people who make up the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce that make their efforts possible, Brown said. When they come to the community with a need, people always are there stepping up to the plate to provide, he said.

“We’re just honored to be a part of this community and so happy that we can say most of you in here we know and you’re friends of ours,” Virnoche said. “We really appreciate everything that you do, and we are trying to do something for the community. Thank you for being part of it.”

Volunteer of the Year

The 2023 Volunteer of the Year award went to Brian Grover of Chana for his work at Chana Education Center, the Ogle County Fair and fairgrounds and more.

“I’m not really into awards and stuff,” Grover said after accepting the award. “That’s not why I do what I do. My mother is what got me into all this and stuff.”

Volunteering is a “very worthwhile thing that anybody can do,” he said. “We can always use the volunteers. Any organization can use volunteers.”

Grover has volunteered with Chana schools for years, helping to save, move and restore the education system in the community, said Joann Canfield, who presented the award. He also mows the Ogle County Fairgrounds throughout the year and has collected donations to plant and care for new and replacement trees there, she said.

“He also volunteers at the Chana Church, helping with their community playground and many other projects over the years,” Canfield said. “But his favorite thing of all – I think – is him playing Santa for multiple Make-A-Wish requests. Also, in talking to him, at the [Ogle County] Fair this year he played Santa in the Hawaii outfit.”

Grover said he began mowing the fairgrounds about 3½ years ago. At first he was alone, but he has since recruited other volunteers to assist.

Emerald ash borer infestations resulted in many trees being cut down, and he said he wanted to replace them. He started by planting younger – and thus smaller – trees, but eventually decided to also plant some older and larger ones.

At this point, more than 30 trees have been planted and another 23 have been moved, he said.

“We need volunteers just like any organization does,” Grover said. “So please volunteer at anything because everybody needs it. Thank you.”

Other awards

Encore! Mt. Morris was given the Civic Leadership Award, Hagemann Horticulture was named the Business of the Year and Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing was presented the Welcome to the Chamber Award.