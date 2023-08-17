Variance recommendation approved for cigar sign in Oregon

OREGON – The fate of a big cigar painted on a new mural for a downtown business now rests with the city council.

The Oregon Plan Commission voted 5-2 Tuesday to recommend the council approve a variation to the city’s sign ordinance for Bad Ash Cigars, 110 N. Fourth Street.

City Manager Darin DeHaan told the commission that a variance was needed because the addition of the 4 1/2′ by 7′ cigar to the mural - which covers the entire front of the building – exceeded the city’s maximum size for a sign.

“The entire front of the building is now a sign,” said DeHaan. “The issue is the sign’s size, not the content.”

DeHaan said commercial signs are not to exceed 50 square feet. “Once the cigar was added it made the entire mural a sign,” he said noting that the owner’s original rendering for the mural did not include the cigar.

The large mural was painted on the front of what once was the Oregon Theater. It features a blossoming tobacco plant with the cigar next to the business’ entrance.

Brian Wynn, a co-owner of the business, said the decision was made to paint over the brick wall after workers discovered that the theater’s marquee was too damaged to be placed back on the brick. He said that since the mural’s creation, many people have stopped by to view it.

“We’re up 300 percent from where we were on the other side of the river,” Wynn said referring to Bad Ash’s former location on River Road. “It’s generating a new buzz.”

DeHaan said the city was not against murals or the business’ name.

“We have a mural grant program providing $5,000 each for the downtown murals and we have three in the pipeline,” he said as he read from a PowerPoint presentation. “Is the city against Bad Ash? No, we have worked with the owners to save the former theater and even provided $190,000 in cash and business incentives.”

Wynn said there was a misunderstanding when the cigar was added to the mural. “This was a big miscommunication that got blown out of proportion,” said Wynn, referring to social media posts that criticized city officials.

Commission member Rick Ryland said the business was told it could not include the cigar, but then added it anyway.

“We have rules for a reason. They didn’t follow the rules and I have a problem with that,” Ryland said.

Commission member Roger Cain said the business owners admitted their mistake and had apologized.

Cain and commission members Karly Spell and Mark Herman said they had received some negative comments regarding the mural and its cigar. But they also noted they had received some positive comments.

“I’ve had some people tell me that they love it,” said Herman. “But some then ask if we are going to have huge cocktail glasses on other buildings.”

The motion to recommend the council approve the variance passed 5-2 with Ryland and Jeff Hallock voting no. The city council is expected to vote on the recommendation Tuesday, Aug. 22.