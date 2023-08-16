August 16, 2023
ARPA funds dedicated to pay for zoning training

By Alexa Zoellner
The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Ogle County Board members approved spending $660 in American Rescue Plan Act funds on training staff and officials on zoning best practices.

Teska Associates, of Evanston, billed the county for four hours of work totaling the $660, according to a July 24 invoice.

Board members unanimously voted to approve the expenditure at their Aug. 15 meeting. There was no discussion before the vote.

ARPA is a $1.9 trillion package that offers “fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, small businesses, and industries,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

Ogle County received $9,836,809 in ARPA funds.

