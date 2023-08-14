Oregon’s vintage base ball team wins sportsmanship award

DEARBORN, Michigan – The Ganymedes suffered two heartbreaking losses in extra innings at the 20th World Tournament of Historic Base Ball, but the 2023 team came away with an award that reflects the whole premise of vintage base ball.

The 15-member Oregon-based team was presented with the Henry Chadwick Sportsmanship Award following the two-fay tournament, held at the historic Greenfield Village, part of the Henry Ford Museum.

The award is based on Chadwick’s “Base Ball Book of Reference”, first published in 1866, which describes the model base ball player as:

“His conduct is as much marked by a courtesy of demeanor and liberality of action as it it by excellence in the beauties of the game. He never takes ungentlemanly advantage of his opponent, but acts towards them as he would wish them to act towards himself. He plays the game throughout, whether winning or losing, to the best of his abilities, and retires from the field content with the result whatever it may be.”

Organizers of the tournament said this when presenting the award: “All who have taken the field against the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club will attest that each ballist of that club fulfills these characteristics to a ‘T’.”

Ganymedes’ captain Mark Herman said he was honored the team won the award.

“We are honored to received this award,” said Herman. “The Ganymedes played some of the best ball ever and you couldn’t have had more exciting games. A couple of plays made the difference. I’m very proud of our team’s effort. We had many compliments from strangers regarding out team’s play.”

The Ganymedes have two more games on their schedule for the 2023 season. They will play the Creston Regulators on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Creston and the McHenry County Independants on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Prairie Grove, Illinois.