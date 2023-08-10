August 10, 2023
Past Fiesta Parade Dons, Donas, and Queens sought for 70th annual event

Horseback riders with Rancho El Capricho finish off the 2022 Fiesta Parade. This year's event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16, starting at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

STERLING – The 70th annual Fiesta Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 16.

Organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, the parade will begin in Rock Falls and end in Sterling.

Parade entries will line up on 10th Street in Rock Falls and travel north on First Avenue in Rock Falls and cross the First Avenue bridge into Sterling.

At the base of the bridge the parade will turn left onto Second Street and will travel north on Locust Street to Fourth Street, turn east and end at Grandon Civic Center.

A community celebration will be held after the parade until 6 p.m. at Grandon Civic Center. The celebration includes DJ Cabralio, Ay! Jalisco Dancers, Equipo Linea Directa, food vendors and bounce houses.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the Sauk Valley’s annual Fiesta Parade, all past parade Dons, Donas, and Queens are invited to participate in the parade. Previous Dons, Donas and Queens are requested to contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to register.

Anyone with contact information of a Don, Dona or Queen who no longer is in the Sauk Valley area is asked to share their contact information so organizers can extend an invite.

For information or questions, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.

Visit bitly.com/fiesta-parade to register for the parade online.

