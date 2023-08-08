Forreston Sauerkraut Days fireworks steal the show

FORRESTON — Forreston Sauerkraut Days’ first fireworks in 19 years stole the show, event organizers said.

“Honestly, everybody is still talking about the fireworks because they were so awesome,” said Jane Koeller, Sauerkraut Days Committee chairperson. “I think that kind of set the tone for the whole weekend. The fireworks were so good, and everything else just followed suit.”

She credited Forreston Mutual Insurance with making the firework show possible, as the company stepped in to cover two-thirds of the cost.

“There are people that are firework connoisseurs, for lack of a better word, and they said they have never seen better fireworks this year,” Koeller said.

Forreston Sauerkraut Days kicked off with the fireworks on Thursday, Aug. 3, and concluded with a community breakfast and church service on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The bulk of events took place Friday and Saturday, including the Forreston American Legion Post No. 308 Sauerkraut Lunch, a parade, the Cabbage Patch Kids Fun Run, a dunk tank, kids inflatables, the American Legion Car and Bike Show, a watermelon eating contest, pork chop dinner and more.

Koeller said that committee members Jeremy and Maria Whitehead, who manned a food tent, estimated more than 800 people came through.

“It was nice seeing so many people out and about and enjoying things and taking part,” Koeller said. “We can give them these events, but if they don’t come take part, what’s the point? The fact that the people also take part in it and come enjoy it, that’s so rewarding for the work we do.”

The Forreston Sauerkraut Days Committee consists of Koeller, Jeremy Whitehead, Maria Whitehead, Katie Kalina, Holly Bawinkel, Julie Heeren, Kim Vinnedge, Dorene Mulder, Kathy Bickford, Shaunna Zettle and Amy Houston.

“We’ve already started talking about new and improved things for next year,” Koeller said. “We’ll have our closure meeting for this year in the last week of August, close up this year and start talking about next year.”

One thing that will be returning are the fireworks put on by Crafter Fireworks, of Mineral, Illinois.

“We already have them [Crater Fireworks] booked for next year,” Koeller said.