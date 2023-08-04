Ogle County Fair continues through weekend

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County. The 170th Ogle County Fair started Wednesday and has a full slate of fun set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Grandstand events for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are: Friday, Big Hat Rodeo; Saturday, Demolition Derby; and Sunday, Tri-County Pullers.
Admission Information
One Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides), $10
Age 4 and under (entrance only) Free; Age 4 and under Carnival Ride wristband, $5
One Day Grandstand Pass (in addition to entrance fee), $10
One Day Pit Pass (available Saturday and Sunday allows you into the pit area only), $20
PIT Passes for Grandstand Events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A Pit Pass is $20 per person
Carnival Times
Friday, Aug. 4, 3-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 12-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 11-4 p.m.
For updated information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/
Friday, Aug. 4
7 a.m. Jr Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)
8 a.m. 4-H Goat Show, Building D (goat barn)
9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry show, Building B (poultry barn)
2 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (first show), Grandstand
2 p.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter
2 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
3-10 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt, Walking around grounds
7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (second show), Grandstand
7 p.m. First Friday Open Mic, Lions Shelter
Saturday, Aug. 5
7 a.m. Jr. Show Horses on Grounds, Horse Arena
7:30 a.m. Jr. Horse Show, Horse Arena
8:30 a.m. Jr. Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)
8:30 a.m. Jr. Beef Show, Building C (beef barn)
9 a.m. Jr. Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)
9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
9 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull, Lions Shelter
10 a.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter
2 p.m. 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, Beef Barn
12 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt Show
5 p.m. Pork Chop Dinner, Food Court Area
5 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction, Beef Arena
6 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand
6:30 p.m. 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Building C, D, A (swine, sheep, & beef barn)
7 p.m. Little Man in Black by Doug Stivers, Lions Shelter
Sunday, Aug. 6
7 a.m. Church Service, Exhibit Building
7:30 a.m. Jr. Goat Show Building D (goat barn)
9 a.m. Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn)
9 a.m. Benefit Open Horse Show, Horse Arena
11 a.m.-4 p.m.Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
1 p.m Tri-County Pullers, Grandstand