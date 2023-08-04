Ogle County Fair continues through weekend

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County. The 170th Ogle County Fair started Wednesday and has a full slate of fun set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Grandstand events for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are: Friday, Big Hat Rodeo; Saturday, Demolition Derby; and Sunday, Tri-County Pullers.

Admission Information

One Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides), $10

Age 4 and under (entrance only) Free; Age 4 and under Carnival Ride wristband, $5

One Day Grandstand Pass (in addition to entrance fee), $10

One Day Pit Pass (available Saturday and Sunday allows you into the pit area only), $20

PIT Passes for Grandstand Events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A Pit Pass is $20 per person

Carnival Times

Amanda Wehrman, of Oregon, and Linkin, 15 months, ride the carousel at the 2022 Ogle County Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Friday, Aug. 4, 3-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 11-4 p.m.

For updated information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/

A goat looks out of its pen at the Ogle County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Friday, Aug. 4

7 a.m. Jr Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)

8 a.m. 4-H Goat Show, Building D (goat barn)

9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. 4-H Poultry show, Building B (poultry barn)

2 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (first show), Grandstand

2 p.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter

2 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

3-10 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt, Walking around grounds

7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (second show), Grandstand

7 p.m. First Friday Open Mic, Lions Shelter

Nathan Meeker of Oregon drives his 1973 Buick Lesabre (100) in the Open Wire Full demolition derby at the 2022Ogle County Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 a.m. Jr. Show Horses on Grounds, Horse Arena

7:30 a.m. Jr. Horse Show, Horse Arena

8:30 a.m. Jr. Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)

8:30 a.m. Jr. Beef Show, Building C (beef barn)

9 a.m. Jr. Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)

9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

9 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull, Lions Shelter

10 a.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter

2 p.m. 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, Beef Barn

12 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt Show

5 p.m. Pork Chop Dinner, Food Court Area

5 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction, Beef Arena

6 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand

6:30 p.m. 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Building C, D, A (swine, sheep, & beef barn)

7 p.m. Little Man in Black by Doug Stivers, Lions Shelter

Craig Harnish of Caledonia drives his International diesel tractor "Inches Matter" in the light super stock division at the Illini State Pullers competition at the 2022 Ogle County Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Sunday, Aug. 6

7 a.m. Church Service, Exhibit Building

7:30 a.m. Jr. Goat Show Building D (goat barn)

9 a.m. Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn)

9 a.m. Benefit Open Horse Show, Horse Arena

11 a.m.-4 p.m.Exhibit Building Open

10 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

1 p.m Tri-County Pullers, Grandstand