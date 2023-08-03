New museum in Oregon offering three educational programs this month

OREGON – The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana will present three distinct educational programs during the month of August at the new museum in downtown Oregon.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., retired Illinois State Police Special Agent, Bethe Hughes will present a workshop on Forensic Art. The workshop will cover what forensic art really involves including drawings of criminal suspects based on victim and witness testimony; examining remains and creating sketches of what a victim may have looked like; sketching victims or suspects based on surveillance footage and photographs; creating age progressions to help identify missing persons or suspects based on how they might look today; and two and three-dimensional reconstructions of crime scenes or evidence (such as with clay sculpting).

On Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., well known oil painter Beverly Garcia, of Dixon, will present a live art demonstration.

“Beverly didn’t start out wanting to be an artist and at 50 she started to study and paint with other artists and eventually began winning ribbons at art shows, exhibiting in galleries, and selling her work. She paints primarily in oil but has also worked with pastels covering a wide array of subjects including landscapes, still life, portraits, animals, and flowers. Beverly’s work is also on display in the Lowden Gallery until August 31,” CMAAA Director Michael Glenn said in a news release.

On Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5, from 5-7:30 p.m., Roni Golan will present The Sorcery of Artistry.

“This is a three-part series designed to awaken your creative magic and enchant your summer,” said Glenn. “Roni is a professional artist of over 35 years who owns and operates his art gallery, The Underground, located in Rockford. The workshop is a program created in partnership with Serenity Hospice & Home and the Rockford Area Arts Council.”

The CMAAA mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/

Bethe Hughes (Photo Provided by Michael Glenn, CMAAA)

Beverly Garcia, self-portrait. (Photo Provided by Michael Glenn, CMAAA)