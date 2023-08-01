Reckmeyer to conduct final concert of the season for Kable Band

Mt. MORRIS – The Kable Band will host its final concert of the 2023 season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The guest conductor will be Sarah Reckmeyer, a 1978 graduate of Mt. Morris High School. Reckmeyer was the music educator and director of the Ottawa High School Band for 27 years before retiring.

During her tenure as band director in Ottawa, the band received many state awards. She remains active as a musician with the Illinois Valley Community College Wind Ensemble and is principal clarinetist with the Illinois Valley Symphony.

Reckmeyer also is the pianist for the Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa. She will be directing the Kable Concert Band where her father, Warren Reckmeyer, previously directed the Kable Band for 55 years.

For this final concert of the season, the band will be featuring two instrumental soloists, who are members of the band.

Ryan Starkey, will be performing a French horn solo. Starkey is a graduate of Oregon High School and Illinois State University. At ISU, she participated in both French horn and flute studies, while receiving a degree in music therapy.

Becoming involved in music at the age of 7, Ryan’s first instrument was the flute. She is proficient on several instruments including saxophone, guitar, French horn and flute.

Bryan Imel will be performing a solo on the baritone horn. Bryan is a 2023 graduate of Oregon High School and plans to continue his education at Kishwaukee College.

“You won’t want to miss these talented soloists, along with a fine concert at this, the final concert of the 2023 Kable Band season. The Kable Concert Band thanks the community for the excellent support, and looks forward to 2024 – its 128th season,” said Sylvia Saunders, band member. “Come early. Ice cream social by Chapter CU, PEO.”