Sauerkraut Days to start with a ‘bang’ this year

FORRESTON – Forreston Sauerkraut Days will start its 2023 celebration with a bang – literally.

The 3-day festival begins Thursday, Aug. 3, with a fireworks display at dusk, about 9 p.m., at the Forreston High School.

The Forreston Boosters will be offering concessions.

The festival is scheduled to run from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Cabbage Patch Kids Fun Run is Friday at 5:45 p.m. Registration is at 5 p.m. followed by sidewalk painting from 6-8 p.m. and an outdoor showing of “Puss & Boots: The Last Wish” at 8:45 p.m.

From 5-11 p.m. on Friday, the biergarten tent (beer garden).

On Saturday, there’s the Forreston American Legion Car and Bike Show, the Drew Crase Memorial Basketball Tournament, a craft and vendor show and – of course – the American Legion’s Sauerkraut Lunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The Kraut Days 5K Run/Walk is Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with the watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m. followed by the parade at 4 p.m. The biergarten is open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Lions’ Pork Chop dinner is 4:30-7 p.m. Live music by ‘The 80′s Hit List’ is offered from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday events are a community breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a Community Church Service at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with this year’s festival. Anyone who volunteers for more than one hour will get a T-shirt.

If interested in volunteering, contact Forreston Sauerkraut Days Committee member Jane Koeller, 815-266-1095.

A full list of events and exact times can be found at www.facebook.com/forrestonhometowndays or www.krautdays.com.