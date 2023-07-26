Ogle County Fair kicks off with antique tractor show Aug. 2

OREGON – The Antique Tractor and Implement Show will be the opening event at the 2023 Ogle County Fair.
The show will start with the flag raising ceremony and a Tractor Drive at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, followed by the Ogle County Fair Queen Pageant at 5:30 p.m.
Tractors will be on display from Aug. 2-6. Exhibitors are asked to register their tractor and be in place by 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Each participant in the show who brings a tractor or Implement to display will receive a Dash Plaque in recognition of their participation.
The Ogle County 4-H Fair is being held in conjunction with the fair.
Admission Information
Discounted tickets are available at Casey’s prior to Aug. 1
After Aug. 1 here the prices are:
One Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides), $10
Age 4 and under (Entrance Only) Free; Age 4 and under Carnival Ride wristband, $5
5-Day Entrance Pass (5-days of ground entrance with Carnival Rides), $40
One Day Grandstand Pass (in addition to entrance fee), $10
5-Day Grandstand Pass (includes all 5 grandstand events only), $40
One Day Pit Pass (available Wed., Thur., Sat., & Sun. allows you into the pit area only), $20
PIT Passes for Grandstand Events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin 1 hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A Pit Pass is $20 per person
Carnival Times
Wednesday, Aug 2, 6- 10 p.m.
Thursday, Aug 3, 5- 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug 4, 3-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 5, 12-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 6, 11-4 p.m.
For updated information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/
Wednesday, Aug. 2
4-H & Jr. Animals Check In
12-3 p.m. 4-H Cloverbud Judging, Party & Graduation, Exhibit Building
3-6 p.m. Commercial Tent Open
3-10 p.m. Gate Entrance Open
4-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
5 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Clinic, Building C (beef barn)
5-8 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
5-9 p.m. Queen Contests, stage near Lions Shelter
6:30 p.m. Illini Stock Truck & Tractor Pull (pit pass available), Grandstand
Thursday, Aug. 3
7 a.m. 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out, Building D (sheep barn)
7:30 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)
8 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)
10 a.m. 4-H & Jr. Dairy Show, Building C (beef barn)
3-4 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
3 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)
5 p.m. 4-H Beef Show Building C (beef barn)
5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
5:30-6 p.m. 4-H State Fair Orientation, Exhibit Building
6 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Judging, Building C (beef barn)
6:30 p.m. Illini Truck and Tractor Pull, Grandstand
6:30 p.m. Jim Wolber & the Lariat Band, Lions Shelter
7 p.m. 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk-Out Production Contest, Building D (goat barn)
Friday, Aug. 4
7 a.m. Jr Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)
8 a.m. 4-H Goat Show, Building D (goat barn)
9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry show, Building B (poultry barn)
2 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (first show), Grandstand
2 p.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter
2 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
3-10 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt, Walking around grounds
7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (second show), Grandstand
7 p.m. First Friday Open Mic, Lions Shelter
Saturday, Aug. 5
7 a.m. Jr. Show Horses on Grounds, Horse Arena
7:30 a.m. Jr. Horse Show, Horse Arena
8:30 a.m. Jr. Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)
8:30 a.m. Jr. Beef Show, Building C (beef barn)
9 a.m. Jr. Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)
9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
9 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull, Lions Shelter
10 a.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter
2 p.m. 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, Beef Barn
12 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt Show
5 p.m. Pork Chop Dinner, Food Court Area
5 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction, Beef Arena
6 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand
6:30 p.m. 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Building C, D, A (swine, sheep, & beef barn)
7 p.m. Little Man in Black by Doug Stivers, Lions Shelter
Sunday, Aug. 6
7 a.m. Church Service, Exhibit Building
7:30 a.m. Jr. Goat Show Building D (goat barn)
9 a.m. Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn)
9 a.m. Benefit Open Horse Show, Horse Arena
11 a.m.-4 p.m.Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm
1 p.m Tri-County Pullers, Grandstand