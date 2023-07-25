Local Ag in the Classroom program accepts donation from CHS Rochelle

OREGON – University of Illinois Extension serving Ogle and Carroll counties accepted a $2,300 donation made to the Ag in the Classroom program from CHS Rochelle.

CHS is a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.

Melinda Colbert, AITC Program Coordinator, was on hand to accept the check at the presentation. This program provides free lessons, activities, and resources to schools and teachers connecting agriculture to their school curriculum.

“CHS invests in programs that strengthen hometown communities and develop future generations of ag leaders,” said Samantha Zaccaria, of CHS. “We are happy to support Ag in the Classroom to highlight an emphasis on creating strong partnerships and making investments that will enrich communities and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) is a statewide educational program with lessons offered to kindergarten through 8th grade. Its goal is to help students, teachers, and the public gain greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society.

Ag in the Classroom is offered through the University of Illinois Extension Ogle County in partnership with Ogle County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Ogle County Soil & Water, and Carroll County Soil & Water.