July 18, 2023
Shaw Local
50th German Valley Days a hit with crowd

By Earleen Hinton
Jaedah Quenzer, 8, of German Valley, watches as the big bubbles she made travel across Ben Miller Park at Jason Kollum's "Big Bubble Time' bubble event during German Valley Days on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

GERMAN VALLEY – German Valley Days’ 2023 Most Valuable Person stood patiently on the stage in the middle of Ben Miller Park on Saturday as Donna Smith read the list of reasons for this selection.

“This person is a lifelong resident of German Valley and serves as Commissioner of its Summer Rec T-Ball, Softball, and Baseball Program,” she said. “All registrations go through him. He sets up the teams, finds the coaches and umpires. He does all the field prep if he can’t find anyone else to do it. So at 6 a.m. or 10 p.m. you will find him at the school or park preparing the field for an upcoming game.”

Jared Krusey, she said, also helped the Village with other projects like building the stone fencing around the fire hydrants on Church Street hill and landscaping and tree trimming at the German Valley Fire Station and Silver Creek Church.

“He was also a key member of the construction crew for the new Ben Miller Park Playground,” she said. “So, as you can seem he is very involved in his community and serves it wherever he is needed.”

Krusey stepped up to the microphone and gave an short reply following all the accolades.

“I enjoy doing what I do. Our parents did it for us,” he said.

The MVP Award followed a day full of events to mark the 50th year of the festival. Small native snakes and an energetic piglet were hits at the kids petting zoo held across from a line of bouncy houses. The festival’s 2 p.m. parade did not disappoint as kids lined up to snatch candy from participants.

Jason Kollum made sure everyone tried their hand at making bubbles at his “Big Bubble Time Event” after the parade.

At 6 p.m., a dozen contestants - eight girls and four boys - took the stage for the start of the Little Miss and Mister contest. Kennedy Schopf, 7, was chosen Little Miss and Lincoln Dietrich, 5, was selected Little Mister.

Smith also gave out Lions awards to Beth Watter, Nick Williams, and Duane Collman.

Eric Schlukebir, of German Valley, make a very long bubble at Jason Kollum's "Big Bubble Time' bubble event at Ben Miller Park during German Valley Days on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

