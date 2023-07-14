Volunteers sought to help staff Ag in Classroom food stand at Ogle County Fair

OREGON – We all eat but where exactly does the food come from? Youth throughout Ogle and Carroll counties discover the answer to that question through school, library and park district programs provided by Ag in the Classroom.

You can help spread the knowledge by assisting at the Ogle County Fair. There will be a food stand benefitting Agriculture in the Classroom. Volunteers are needed to work in the food stand.

Find a shift that works for you and sign up at go.illinois.edu/foodstand. You can also sign up or get any questions answered by contacting charbm@illinois.edu or 815-732-2191.

Volunteers must be 16 years old. Time slots for volunteers are Aug. 2: noon to 3 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.; Aug. 3: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.; Aug. 4: 11 a.m.to 2 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.; Aug. 5: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.; and Aug. 6: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Agriculture in the Classroom is a program to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society. Students learn that thousands of farm products are in the world around them—on their plate, in the clothes they wear, in the medicine that makes them well, and in earth-friendly fuels and plastics.

Ag in the Classroom is offered through the University of Illinois Extension-Ogle County in partnership with Ogle County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Ogle County Soil & Water, and Carroll County Soil & Water.

For information about the program, call the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191.