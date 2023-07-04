Late night fire causes $50K worth of damage to house

POLO — A late night fire caused about $50,000 worth of damage to a house on South Lowell Park Road, officials say.

The fire started at 6110 S. Lowell Park Road on June 29 around 9:35 p.m., according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office press release. There were no injuries.

“We believe it was caused by a lithium battery charger, but we’re not 100% sure,” Polo Fire Protection District Chief Jim Ports said when asked about the cause. The fire started in the upstairs northwest bedroom, he said.

A firefighter stands on a ladder talking to another firefighter inside 6110 S. Lowell Park Road, where a fire started late on June 29, 2023. The fire began around 9:35 p.m. and caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the house. Six fire departments, Nicor Gas and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The investigation still is ongoing, and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called in, Ports said.

“The house probably had $50,000 worth of damage done,” Ports said. “It was room and contents, but also a lot of smoke damage.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, he said.

The Polo, Oregon, Mt. Morris and Milledgeville fire protection districts, the Sterling and Dixon Rural fire departments and the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Nicor Gas also responded.