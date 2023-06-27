Leaf River Daze Parade winners announced

LEAF RIVER – The weather was beautiful for a parade on June 4. Organizers thanked the Leaf River Telephone Company and Constellation for sponsoring the parade and everyone who participated and came to watch the parade.

The winners were:

Organizational Float

1st—Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H

2nd—Bertolet Memorial Library

3rd—Leaf River Busy Beavers 4-H

Vintage Car & Truck : Byron Fire Protection District

Novelty : Leaf River Unity Methodist Church

Horse Hitch : Carriage Spring Farm