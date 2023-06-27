Leaf River Daze Parade winners announced

LEAF RIVER – The weather was beautiful for a parade on June 4. Organizers thanked the Leaf River Telephone Company and Constellation for sponsoring the parade and everyone who participated and came to watch the parade.
The winners were:
Organizational Float
1st—Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H
2nd—Bertolet Memorial Library
3rd—Leaf River Busy Beavers 4-H
Vintage Car & Truck: Byron Fire Protection District
Novelty: Leaf River Unity Methodist Church
Horse Hitch: Carriage Spring Farm
Equestrian: Ogle County 4-H Horse Drill Team