June 26, 2023
Leaf River Daze Parade winners announced

By Shaw Local News Network
Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club took first place in the Organizational Float category.

Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club took first place in the Organizational Float category. (Photos provided by Leaf River Daze Committee)

LEAF RIVER – The weather was beautiful for a parade on June 4. Organizers thanked the Leaf River Telephone Company and Constellation for sponsoring the parade and everyone who participated and came to watch the parade.

The winners were:

Organizational Float

1st—Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H

2nd—Bertolet Memorial Library

3rd—Leaf River Busy Beavers 4-H

Vintage Car & Truck: Byron Fire Protection District

Novelty: Leaf River Unity Methodist Church

Horse Hitch: Carriage Spring Farm

Equestrian: Ogle County 4-H Horse Drill Team

