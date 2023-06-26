Fire destroys abandoned house in rural Polo on Thursday

POLO – The cause of a June 22 fire that destroyed an abandoned house in rural Ogle County is undetermined, investigators said.

Fifteen emergency departments and ComEd responded to the fire at 6714 S. China Road, halfway between Polo and Dixon, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a news release.

“The building had been abandoned for over 20 years,” VanVickle said in a June 23 interview. “Our investigators and the arson investigators and fire marshals haven’t been able to determine a cause of the fire due to the amount of damage.”

Multiple 911 calls came in about 7:18 p.m., according to the release. The Polo Fire Protection District responded and found the house fully engulfed in fire.

A third-level box alarm was called, and the Mount Morris, Forreston, Leaf River, Oregon, Byron, Stillman Valley, Milledgeville and Franklin Grove fire protection districts; Dixon Rural, Sterling, Rock Falls and Coleta fire departments; Ogle County Emergency Management; and ComEd responded.

The Office of the Illinois Fire Marshal, Ogle County Sheriff’s Office arson investigators and Ogle County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an initial site investigation but were unable to determine a cause, according to the release.

“Unless there’s additional information provided, we’re just continuing to follow up on leads and canvassing the area,” VanVickle said. “If anybody has any information, we’d encourage them to call Crime Stoppers.”

The Ogle-Lee Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 888-228-4488.

No one was injured in the fire, VanVickle said.