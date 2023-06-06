Long-time volunteer Laura Werner named Leaf River’s 2023 Citizen of the Year

LEAF RIVER — Laura Werner’s family were sure the fact that her husband had stuck around into the evening on the first day of Leaf River Summer Daze would be the dead giveaway to the surprise.

Werner, a long-time volunteer for a wide variety of organizations, was named the 2023 Leaf River Grange No. 1812 Community Citizen of the Year on June 2.

“That’s why my husband stayed here. He never stays here,” Werner said with a laugh after the announcement.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Siblings Allie Sasscer, 5, and Jack Sasscer, 2, both of Forreston, play with sparklers on June 2, 2023, during Leaf River Summer Daze, shortly before the fireworks show. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The Community Citizen of the Year award recognizes outstanding service to the community and mankind, said Tom Snodgrass, a Leaf River Grange representative who presented the award.

“Laura exemplifies that,” he said. “She has the qualities that each of us admire and respect among our friends and neighbors. She has a continuing commitment to the community and is there when there is service called for. She offers to help, and shows up when there is a job to be done and then does it with a good attitude and smile.”

Werner is a member of the Leaf River Lions Club, having previously been its president; Leaf River Summer Daze Committee co-secretary; a member of Leaf River United Methodist Church where she serves as the church council’s treasurer and a Sunday school leader; a pack leader for the Girl Scouts and and the Boy Scouts; used to be on the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization when her children were in grade school; and more.

“I’m shocked, but I do everything that was in there,” Werner said of the description announcing her selection. “I love helping people. I love being a Lion, a Sunday school teacher. I’ve done a lot. I enjoy every moment of it.”