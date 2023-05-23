Film crew busy shooting in Oregon this week

OREGON – Downtown Oregon has been a bit more crowded this week as a film crew from Chicago continues to shoot scenes for a comedy feature film titled “Adult Children”.

Production crew members were busy Tuesday morning pushing large carts of filming equipment across Illinois 64 and Illinois 2, headed to the decorated alley located between Bella’s restaurant and the Edward Jones building on Washington Street (Illinois 64).

Ogle County Sheriff Deputies blocked off the Third Street city parking lot behind businesses for production vehicles.

Angie Gaffney, the film’s producer, said shooting will continue this week. “We shot some scenes driving and here in the alley,” said Gaffney on Tuesday morning. “We wrap up on Friday.”

Gaffney said the crew recently finished shooting scenes in Dixon. The cast staff numbers around 20 with four main characters.

Gaffney said crew members have been staying at local venues and frequenting local restaurants.

“Everyone has been incredibly welcoming,” she said. “And we have been so lucky with the weather.”