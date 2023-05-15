Annual rummage sale to benefit the Chana School Museum is June 2-3

This year’s annual fundraiser to benefit the 1883 Chana School Museum is shaping up to be one of the largest in recent years.

The sale will be held Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the basement of the Oregon Coliseum with large items in tents stationed outside the building.

“It looks to be the biggest sale yet, since the first sale back in 1997,” said organizer Connie Stauffer. “This fundraiser is fundamental to the operations of the museum. The Chana School was saved, moved, and restored by volunteers by using fundraiser money, grants, and donations. It receives no tax money. Volunteers control the yearly funding for maintenance, monthly operational expenses, and special projects through fundraisers, grants, and gifts. People like you have given what they could to help keep our local history alive for generations to come through preserving the 1883 Chana School Museum.”

The Chana School Museum has been on the National Register of Historical Sites since December 2005.

“It offers much to our county. The museum offers field trips for school children. The students come dressed like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and enjoy learning the way life was back in the late 1800s,” said Stauffer.

The school is open for tours by appointment and also during community events like Autumn on Parade and the Father’s Day Auto Show by the Oregon Lions’ Club. Workshops, weddings, showers, and other special events are welcome at the Chana School Museum. For more information call Stauffer at 815-732-2447.

“Please plan on attending this year’s Rummage Sale. There is something for everyone at this event. There will be sport items, furniture, clothes, decorations, antiques, toys & games, tools, and so much more. We never know what will be donated for the sale until it comes in. You can help the Chana School Museum by purchasing items, or you can donate your unwanted items to the sale. Your discarded items may be a treasure for someone else,” Stauffer said.

Drop off days and times for bringing in donated items to the coliseum are: Tuesday, May 30, 3-7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m. to noon; and Thursday, June 1, 9 a.m. to noon.

“We cannot take large appliances, mattress/springs, blinds, or large entertainment centers. If you have questions about your items please call Ray Gruber at 815-979-2903,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer said volunteers who would like to help either during the three collection days above or on the days of the sale can call her at 815-732-2447.

“We have fun talking, sorting together, and arranging items. It makes one feel warm inside, when you help in a community project that benefits us all,” she said.