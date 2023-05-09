May 6 house fire claims Polo man’s life

POLO — A house fire that drew more than a dozen fire departments to rural Polo on Saturday also claimed the life of a 68-year-old man.

Frank L Hatch was found dead inside 7029 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo, at around 10 p.m., according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office May 9 press release. The home is located about five miles southeast of Polo, five miles southwest of Oregon and five miles north of Dixon, on the southwest corner of the intersection with Anterior Road.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s office 911 Center received a 911 call at 2:32 p.m. May 6 in reference to heavy smoke coming from the house, the press release states.

“While en route to the location, fire personnel observed heavy smoke from a distance and requested a second alarm,” according to the press release. “Once on scene, it was determined the occupant of the residence was likely still in the residence. Additional manpower was requested and the incident was escalated to the fourth alarm.”

Fire personnel remained on the scene until 11:30 p.m.

“The investigation of the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the death investigation is being conducted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release states. “No foul play is suspected at this time.”

The Polo, Mt. Morris, Oregon, Milledgeville, Forreston, Leaf River, Franklin Grove and Byron fire protection districts; the Dixon Rural, Sterling, Amboy, Chadwick, Rochelle and Freeport Rural fire departments; Advanced EMS; ComEd; and the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.