Forreston starting to consider chickens, seeking public input

FORRESTON — Forreston village officials are considering whether to allow residents to have chickens.

A poll posted on the village’s Facebook page on May 2 had received 382 votes as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The majority of voters — who are not limited to Forreston residents — were in favor, with 311 votes, or 82%.

“The whole idea with putting it online was to see if there was interest,” said Trustee Ken Vinnedge, who also chairs the Ordinance Committee. “Now they know there’s interest. The next step is to make sure the ordinance is the way we want it and to put it out [for residents to respond to] at a public meeting.”

Trustees still are working on drafting an ordinance, he said. Vinnedge noted that they are reviewing similar ordinances from places like Lanark and Pearl City.

“If I look at the ordinances from Lanark and Pearl City, they’re pretty restrictive,” he said. “They limit how close they [chicken coops] can be to other peoples buildings and houses and stuff. It eliminates a lot of people from having chickens and what they’re going to do.”

The next Forreston Village Board meeting is scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. Vinnedge said he does not expect any decisions regarding whether to allow chickens to be made at that meeting.

The board agendas usually are posted at Forreston Village Hall and the village website the Friday prior to a meeting.