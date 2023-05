Polo Lions Club members Mark Ebert and Tim Rockwood started on the deconstruction inside the restrooms and concession stand at West Side Park at 7 a.m. on May 6, 2023. They removed the toilets, sinks and cement walls between the restrooms and concession stand. They also removed the storage area inside the building. There still is work to be done inside before the new plumbing can be installed. (Photo provided by Jeff Short)