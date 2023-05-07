Thirteen Oregon High School students plan to compete in their sport at the collegiate level

OREGON – Thirteen Oregon High School athletes who are planning to continue to play sports when they enter college next year were recognized during short presentation on May 3.

Notable scholarships include All-State softball player Liz Mois who will commit to Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida (NAIA); Olivia Wynn to the University of Tennessee-Martin as a member of their NCAA Division 1 equestrian team; and Ava Hackman, an All-Conference and state golfer committing to Carl Sandburg.

Other students recognized were: Laila Anderson, Kishwaukee College, softball; Katelyn Bowers, Kishwaukee College, basketball; Mariah Drake, Kishwaukee College, basketball; Orion Gallentine, Kishwaukee College, E-Sports; Brenna Hietter, Scott Community College, soccer; Brian Immel, Kishwaukee College, bowling; Hadley Lutz, Sauk Valley Community College, basketball; Alyssa Mowry, Augustana College, soccer; Avery Salsbury, Kishwaukee College, volleyball; and Ava Wight, Sauk Valley Community College, volleyball.