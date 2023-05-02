Weld Memorial Park cleanup effort draws 50-plus volunteers

STILLMAN VALLEY — When Bruce Larson arrived at Weld Memorial Park on April 28 for a mass cleanup, it was hard to find a parking spot.

“I didn’t get there till a few after 9 a.m., and by the time I got there the park was already crawling with people with rakes, shovels, blowers,” said Larson, an Ogle County Board member.

Last Friday’s volunteer cleanup effort was organized by Larson, Byron Forest Preserve District Executive Director Todd Tucker and Ogle Natural Areas Alliance President Trevor Hogan.

At least 50 people participated, and that’s a conservative estimate, Larson said. The Ogle Natural Areas Alliance provided lunch for at least 35 people, even after a number of people had left, he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 It was 'all hands on deck' Friday, April 28 when Ogle County residents and county officials worked together to clean up Weld Park, the county's only park. Kids helping with the clean-up project were: Quade Hogan, Madeline Hogan, Quintin Hogan, Quest Hogan, Avery Hogan, and Harper Hogan along with Bowen and Addlyn Hardy. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Volunteers showed up an hour before the designated 9 a.m. start time, and the last person left around 4 p.m., Larson said.

“Everyone did a wonderful job,” he said. “Everyone has commented that it looks so much better.”

Larson said he heard from an individual who had gone through Weld Memorial Park on April 27, and again on April 29 who couldn’t believe how much had gotten done.

“Now we’re going to be looking for funding to put two new shelter roofs on at the park,” he said. “There’s still plenty to do out there to get it back up to its glory, even though an awful lot got accomplished on Friday.”

Among the volunteers were Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle and two of the sheriff’s office maintenance staff.

“We actually brought some of our own equipment out there to make things a bit easier,” VanVickle said. “We were able to get a lot of work done, and it was good to have the other volunteers. It’s a good start to making the park to what it should be.”

Weld Memorial Park was donated to Ogle County in 1928 after the death of Henry Weld. It is the only park owned by the county.

The 10-acre park is located on Weld Park Road, about 5 miles south of Byron, 5 miles west of Stillman Valley and 12 miles northeast of Oregon. It includes hiking trails, recreation areas, parking and restrooms.