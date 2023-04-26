Oregon Park District policy changes, management training satisfy investigator

OREGON — No further investigation is necessary after policy changes and management training were implemented at the Oregon Park District following an inquiry into a former employee’s claims that the district was a “hostile work environment,” OPD commissioners wrote in a recent statement.

“Our investigator has concluded that no further investigation is required at this time,” commissioners wrote in a March 14 letter. “But the Board of Park Commissioners will continue to partner with our exemplary staff to provide the very best in park and recreational services and facilities to the residents and users of the Oregon Park District.”

The letter was released almost a year after an April 12, 2022, statement in which commissioners declared it was time to move on from the situation, and 17 months after Amanda Zimmermann made her initial allegations.

“I’d rather just look forward to the future,” Zimmermann said in an April 18 interview. “I think I’ve made my position pretty clear that I don’t agree with what this current board is doing. It’s pretty clear the current board tried to close the investigation.”

Current Park Board members are President Mark Tremble, Vice President Steve Pennock, Scott Stephens, Dan Engelkes and Josh Messenger. Until 2022, Pennock was board president and Tremble the vice president.

Tremble was reelected to the OPD board in the April 4 election. Pennock and Stephens did not seek reelection and will be replaced by Maia Johnson and Brian Beckman starting at the May 9 commissioners meeting.

Messenger and Engelkes’ seats were not up for election this year.

Zimmermann first went before commissioners during their Oct. 12, 2021, meeting where she said she experienced “misconduct and psychological harassment” throughout her five-and-a-half years as the park district’s recreation program manager.

Zimmermann said she resigned on Sept. 17, 2021, because of “ongoing poor leadership and the continued lack of accountability” faced by upper management. She blamed OPD Executive Director Erin Folk and OPD Superintendent of Recreation Tina Ketter, and called for Folk’s resignation or termination.

Commissioners have released four letters, dated Oct. 21, 2021; Nov. 18, 2021; April 12, 2022; and March 14. All include a line stating that the claims were heard and taken seriously.

The April 2022 statement noted an independent workplace climate investigation had been completed, and the need for management coaching and training identified. That training was successfully completed, according to the March 14 statement.

Tremble said he didn’t know the specifics of the training that occurred because he did not sit in on the sessions, but believes they “tackled a lot of situational problems” and worked to define everyone’s roles.

“We took the allegations of wrongdoings and tried to address those as a board,” Tremble said in an April 18 interview. “Some of that was though our attorney’s office having interviews with ‘stakeholders,’ if you will, and then reporting those to the board. Then trying to take steps to rectify the concerns raised in those interviews.”

The OPD Board of Commissioners is a policy-making body, and their job is not to run the Park District on a day-to-day basis, he said.

Commissioners did implement some policy changes, including outlining the procedure for filing complaints against the executive director, the Park Board president or another commissioner, Tremble said.

Employee complaints against the executive director now go to the Park Board president, while complaints against the board president go to the executive director or another commissioner, he said. Complaints against a commissioner other than the board president go to the board president or the executive director, Tremble said.

Previously, OPD policy directed all employee complaints be filed with the executive director, but did not provide a route to file a complaint against the executive director.

“It was kind of a different paper trail we made,” Tremble said. “We didn’t have a specific policy for [complaints against people in] those positions.”

Over the winter, OPD’s legal counsel had one-on-one conversations concerning the workplace climate and culture with all full-time staff, according to the March 14 letter.

“We encouraged candor and employees spoke openly with our investigator,” commissioners wrote. “The overwhelming majority of staff shared that significant improvement has occurred since the fall of 2021, and they are satisfied with the workplace environment.”

They added: “Staff’s candor and management’s willingness to embrace change have brought about a genuine improvement in the workplace climate and employee morale. … We are confident that moving forward workplace challenges will be addressed promptly and professionally and when necessary, with Board assistance.”

Zimmermann said she looks forward to changes in the board’s make-up following the April 4 election.

“I’m happy that everyone went out and voted for change,” she said. “I think our newly elected officials will serve our community well.”

The next OPD Board of Commissioners meet is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. It will be held in the board room of the Nash Recreation Center, which is located at 304 S. 5th St., Oregon.